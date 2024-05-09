NBA suspends Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games following Game 6 altercations

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay following his actions during and after Game 6 in Indianapolis last week against the Pacers.

The league says Beverley forcefully threw a basketball multiple times at fans and had an inappropriate interaction with a reporter after the game.

Beverley did not allow the reporter to ask him a question because she did not subscribe to his podcast. The reporter later tweeted that Beverley called her and apologized.

Beverley said on his most recent podcast he told the reporter it was never his intent to disrespect her.

Beverley also said his actions toward some fans were inexcusable.