Milwaukee's Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The NBA has suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game schedule — at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks' game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portis took the painkiller “unintentionally,” said his agent, Mark Bartelstein.

