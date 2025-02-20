Watch Now
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy

Bucks Timberwolves Basketball
Abbie Parr/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) gestures after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Bucks Timberwolves Basketball
MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The NBA has suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league's anti-drug program.

Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game schedule — at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks' game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portis took the painkiller “unintentionally,” said his agent, Mark Bartelstein.

