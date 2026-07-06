'Milwaukee will always be my city': Giannis Antetokounmpo posts emotional thank you message after trade

MILWAUKEE — In a touching video shared on his social media accounts Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a message for Bucks fans: "No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city."

The video message touches on various points in Antetokounmpo's legendary Milwaukee career - from the night he was drafted, to winning an NBA Championship in 2021.

"I believe the city of Milwaukee is blue collar. It's people that work extremely hard every single day," the Greek Freak says in the video. "They give all their hard-earned money to come watch the Milwaukee Bucks, to come and feel something... to come be a part of us."

"I hope that bringing the trophy to this city meant something to them, because it meant so much to me."

Watch the full video here:

News broke that Antetokounmpo was reportedly traded to the Miami Heat on June 22nd.

The Bucks made the trade official on Monday, announcing that the team acquired "Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which the Bucks used to select forward Nate Ament from Tennessee, and future draft considerations from the Miami Heat" in exchange Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr.