Milwaukee Bucks unveil new food and beverage menu for 2022-23 season

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The day before the Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 season is scheduled to start, a new food and beverage menu for Fiserv Forum has been unveiled.

The Bucks' has a new partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, which resulted in new bars being built. Fans can find the new ULTA club on the Upper Concourse.

Other bars include The Still by Cutwater, Kona Bar and 12 Point Taproom which features a wide variety of local craft beers.

Among the new beverage options available at Fiserv Forum are Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, Bud Light, NÜTRL and Cutwater.

Casamigos will have a new space on the Upper Concourse that will open later in the season and will feature a Casamigos Drink of the Game.

Fans will find the Drink of the Game at portable cocktail bars in Section 115 and any premium bar location starting Oct. 22.

Some staple eateries have new locations inside Fiserv Forum, a list of locations is as follows

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill: New locations in Sections 106, 116 and 221. Serving burgers, chicken tenders and new beyond burgers at all locations.

The Cluckery: New locations in Sections 115 and 220.

Lumpia City: Locally owned Lumpia City will now have a location in section 209 serving fusion lumpia.

Taters Only: New stand locations in Section 207, serving loaded baked potatoes.

Other food additions for the new season are as follows

All pizza stands will use a new recipe and will offer a new Caesar salad

Pulled pork mac & cheese will be served at Iron Grate BBQ at Section 112

Klement's will have its rotational hot dogs and brats at the Klement's Test Kitchen at Section 209. The hot dogs and brats will rotate throughout the season

The Laughing Taco will have a new Al Pastor taco, presented by Lucia, in Jockey Club

Good Foods chunky guacamole will be served at the Laughing Taco and nacho stands

A new Jack Daniel's Combo Platter will be sold at the stand in the Potawatomi Club

A Pan-Pacific menu will be available for suites that include Mongolian beef, sesame chicken and a tofu board

Fans in suites will also see an upgraded menu which will feature a new dessert cart that will include cakesicles and cookies from Whisk Chick; cakes and cupcakes from Signature Sweets; caramelized nuts from FortuNuts; maple-flavored popcorns from Lush Popcorn; vegan and gluten-free cookies and bars from Bunnies Bites; and pints of ice cream from Cedar Crest Ice Cream.

All businesses featured on the dessert cart are minority-owned Milwaukee-area businesses.

To see the full Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 schedule, click here.