Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Jae Crowder: Report

The Bucks traded five second-round picks for Crowder, a Marquette University graduate.
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 09, 2023
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The Bucks traded five second-round picks for Crowder, a Marquette University graduate. He attended MU from 2010-2012.

According to Charania, the Bucks also sent Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as a part of the Crowder deal. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, George Hill is also going to the Pacers.

Crowder has a career average of 9.6 points per game and a 34.6% 3-point average. His free throw percentage is 77.7%.

He hasn't played at all this season and is considered a defensive specialist. He played against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals two years ago.

Crowder has spent the last two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Prior to that, he spent time in Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Memphis, Miami, and Utah.

