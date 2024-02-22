Milwaukee Bucks sign veteran forward Danilo Gallinari

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari.

Gallinari, 35, has averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 14.8 minutes in 32 combined games with the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons this season.

The 6-foot-10 Italian forward played 26 games for the Wizards before getting traded to the Pistons last month. He became a free agent after the Pistons requested waivers on him two weeks ago.

Gallinari, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2008 draft, has played 760 career regular-season games with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Wizards and Pistons. He has career averages of 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

He also has 48 games of postseason experience.