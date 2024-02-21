Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract

Wizards Pacers Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins (9) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. The Pacers defeated the Wizards 143-120. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wizards Pacers Basketball
Posted at 10:58 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:58:54-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins to a two-way contract.

Rollins, 21, played 10 games with the Wizards this season and averaged 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 6.6 minutes. His last appearance with the Wizards came on Dec. 27.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 1.9 points, 1 rebound and 5.2 minutes in 12 games with the Warriors last season.

Rollins also has averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 28 NBA G League games over the last two seasons.

The Warriors acquired Rollins' draft rights after the Atlanta Hawks selected him out of Toledo with the 44th overall pick in 2022.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller