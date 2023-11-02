MILWAUKEE — Check out the new Milwaukee Bucks uniform, part of the 2023-24 NIKE NBA City Edition collection that will be worn exclusively during this season, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The team says the Bucks are using the uniform to highlight the team’s role in "creating a community gathering place for fans in Wisconsin and around the world."

This season’s design is inspired by the crowds that gathered in Deer District and Fiserv Forum during the 2021 NBA Championship run, "which became a global representation of the diversity of Milwaukee and unmatched passion of Bucks fans," the team said.

Check out photos from the Bucks here:

Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks release new city edition uniforms for 2023-24 season



Read the full Bucks announcement below: