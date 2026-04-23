MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal with former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to be the team's next head coach, a report says.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news.

Jenkins was an assistant coach for the Bucks in the 2018-19 season, and was hired by the Grizzlies as head coach in June of 2019.

Watch: Milwaukee Bucks hiring former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins as next head coach, report says

Milwaukee Bucks hiring former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins as next head coach, report says

Jenkins was named the Western Conference's Coach of the Month in January of 2020 and December of 2021. He led the Grizzlies to a 250-214 record over his six seasons with the team, and made the playoffs three times.

The Grizzlies fired Jenkins in March of 2025, with nine games remaining in the 2024-25 season.

Jenkins will replace Doc Rivers as Milwaukee's head coach. Rivers compiled a 97-103 regular season record with the Bucks over three seasons.

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