Milwaukee Bucks head coach's brother died during playoff series, per The Athletic

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — One of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's three brothers died during the team's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reports Budenholzer confirmed the news through a Bucks spokesperson on Friday. The brother died just before Game 4 of the series, according to The Athletic.

Two Bucks sources told The Athletic that Budenholzer's brother died due to injuries suffered in a car accident.

The Bucks lost the series to the Heat in five games, including the last three. Milwaukee's only victory was in blowout fashion in Game 2.