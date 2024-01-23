Milwaukee Bucks fire Head Coach Adrian Griffin midway through his first season, reports say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are firing Head Coach Adrian Griffin midway through his first season with the team, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on X.

"The Bucks are expected to make assistant Joe Prunty interim coach, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski said in a post.

The shocking news comes just 43 games into Griffin's first 82-game season with the Bucks, who are expected to contend for an NBA Championship again this year.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

The Bucks made the announcement to hire Griffin on June 5, 2023, just 232 days ago. The team held a press conference announcing his hire on June 6.

Griffin has more than 15 season of coaching experience in the NBA, and was the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Wojnarowski reported on X that former NBA Coach Doc Rivers was among a "small pool" of candidates the Bucks will consider to replace Griffin.