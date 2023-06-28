Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaching staff changes announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced staffing changes to the assistant coaching team on Wednesday.

Among the changes is the promotion of Sidney Dobner, who becomes the first female assistant coach in Bucks history, according to a news release from the team.

The team said the Bucks completed their assistant coaching staff by hiring Terry Stotts, Joe Prunty, Patrick Mutombo, DJ Bakker and Nate Mitchell, retaining Vin Baker and Josh Oppenheimer, and promoting Dobner.

Milwaukee Bucks Sidney Dobner



Newly hired Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin said in the statement, “We’ve assembled a coaching staff that’s complete with high character, competence, and creativity."

According to The Associated Press when Griffin was hired, Adrian Griffin understands the responsibility that comes with taking over a title contender as a first-time head coach. The Bucks went against the grain by selecting Griffin rather than seeking someone with head coaching experience. Griffin has spent 15 seasons as an NBA assistant, including the last five years with Toronto. Griffin replaces Mike Budenholzer, who led the Bucks to the NBA title two years ago. Milwaukee fired Budenholzer after a first-round playoff loss to Miami.

