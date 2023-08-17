Milwaukee Bucks announced 2023-24 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks released their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

The team starts the season with a home game against the 76ers on Oct. 26. The Bucks are also scheduled to play on Christmas Day for the 6th year in a row, with an away game in New York.

The Bucks' regular season ends on April 14, 2024.

TMJ4 2023-24 Bucks regular season schedule.

According to a news release from the Bucks, their regular season schedule includes games part of the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. That consists of Group Play and Knockout Round games. Milwaukee will tip off Group Play action at home against the New York Knicks on Friday, Nov. 3. The Bucks will also host the Wizards on Friday, Nov. 24 and play away against the Hornets on Friday, Nov. 17 and against the Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to complete their Group Play schedule.

Read the Bucks announcement below: