Milwaukee Bucks announce new sausage sponsor: Johnsonville

MILWAUKEE — Sheboygan Falls-based sausage maker Johnsonville is the Milwaukee Bucks' Official Sausage for the 2023-2024 basketball season.

Fans will be able to savor Johnsonville's flavorful sausages through hot dogs and bratwursts. This deal isn't limited to Bucks games but to all Fiserv Forum events.

“We’re thrilled to add Johnsonville products to our exceptional food selection at Fiserv Forum,” said Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. “It’s great to have another local option available to our fans and eventgoers.”

Johnsonville is known for its variety of sausages. They have sold more than 70 different types of sausages throughout the world.

The new partnership replaces Milwaukee-based Klement's, which had a five-year sponsorship with Fiserv Forum, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Johnsonville became the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, which included renaming the racing sausages. Johnsonville is also a new sponsor of Summerfest.