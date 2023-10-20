Milwaukee Bucks announce giveaway schedule, ticket promotions for 2023-24 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday their new "slate of giveaways and ticket promotions" for the 2023-24 season.

The giveaway's tip-off game will be on Oct. 29 with a BMO hat. Other giveaways include two Damian Lillard-related giveaways on Jan. 24, a Giannis Antetokounmpo Nesting Dolls on Dec. 11, and more.

Bucks Family Night, a ticket package sponsored by Sprite, includes a ticket to the Bucks game, a box of popcorn, and a Sprite.

Read the full press release below: