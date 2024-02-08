Watch Now
Milwaukee Bucks acquire Patrick Beverley via trade from Philadelphia 76ers, report says

Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Patrick Beverley plays during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:58:07-05

MILWAUKEE — Patrick Beverley has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Philadelphia 76ers, a report says.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on X:

Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks will send Cam Payne and a 2027 second-round draft pick back to the 76ers as compensation.

Beverley began his NBA career in 2013 with the Houston Rockets. Since the 2017 season, the point guard has spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and the 76ers.

Beverley was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017, and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2014 and 2020.

