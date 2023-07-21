Marquette grad and former Bucks guard Wesley Matthews signs deal with Atlanta Hawks

MILWAUKEE — Wesley Matthews, a former Milwaukee Bucks guard and Marquette University graduate has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Matthews, who has spent 3 of his 14 NBA seasons in Milwaukee, was a free agent come the end of the 2022/23 season. He was a part of the Bucks championship team and in his final season with the Bucks, he scored an average of 3.4 points per game.

Matthews was drafted in 2009, after spending four years with the Marquette men's basketball team. In the following years, he played for Utah, Dallas, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Indiana, and New York.

Throughout his career, he has played in 950 games, starting in 753 of them. He scored an average of 11.7 points per game, and had a free throw percentage of 82%.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023

The news comes after Brook Lopez resigned with the team, and Robin Lopez returned. Khris Middleton is also staying with the Bucks, under a new three-year deal.