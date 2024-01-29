Marquette fans react to alum Doc Rivers as new Bucks head coach.

MILWAUKEE — Golden Eagles fans at Fiserv Forum shared their support for new Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and weighed in on what it means to have the Marquette alum back in the city.

“I think it’s a great appointment,” Marquette Senior Ryan Bresser said. “I really do think he could be the guy to take the Bucks to the next level."

Before the Bucks nailed down the former NBA championship head coach, Rivers was a standout basketball player at Marquette University. His jersey, number 31, currently hangs in the rafters at Fiserv Forum.

"It's exciting that Doc is back in a place that has a lot of meaning to him and his basketball career,” Marquette alumni Ivy Winfrey said. “To see another Marquette alum back at home is so exciting."

However, the timing of Rivers’ hiring, which put former head coach Adrian Griffin out of a job mid-season, does leave some feeling uncertain.

Sophomore student Jack Taporn shared mixed feelings about the switch-up. Taporn said, that despite Rivers’ experience leading teams to the playoffs in 19 of 24 seasons, he isn’t confident in the veteran coach.

“He plays and acts as a good coach but can't actually coach a team to a championship," Taporn said. “I don’t like him as a coach but I love him as a person.”

While others like fellow Marquette basketball alumni Joseph Fulce said he’s excited to see what the new head coach can do.

“You can go away from it for a little bit, or whatever the deal is, but it doesn’t leave you,” Fulce said. “I think he’s going to do a great job here with the Bucks.”

Bresser said he hopeful Rivers could be the missing piece needed for the Bucks to get their defense in order.