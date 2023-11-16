Lillard scores 37, Bucks overcome Antetokounmpo's absence to beat Raptors 128-112

TORONTO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and a season-high 13 assists, Malik Beasley scored a season-high 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season after playing the first 10, sitting out because of a strained right calf. He played 35 minutes in Monday’s win over Chicago, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points for Milwaukee and Cameron Payne had 13.

Lillard shot 9 for 18 and made 15 of 16 at the free throw line.

The Bucks finished 20 for 39 from long range, matching a season-high for made 3-pointers. Beasley shot 8 for 11 from deep while Lillard made 4 of 10.

Milwaukee avenged a loss at Toronto and won for the second time since Lillard returned after missing two games because of a sore right calf.

Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp scored four points in 10 minutes before leaving because of a sprained right ankle.

Scottie Barnes scored 29 points for the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto fell behind by 20-plus points for the second straight game. Toronto rallied from a 71-48 deficit to beat Washington 111-107 on Monday, but didn’t have enough to recover against the Bucks.

Beasley connected from long range to put Milwaukee up 93-60 with 5:05 left in the third quarter, Toronto’s biggest deficit of the season.

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby missed his second straight game because of a cut finger on his right hand while guard Gary Trent Jr. (plantar fasciitis, right foot) sat for a third straight.

With Anunoby out, rookie Gradey Dick made his first start for Toronto. Dick, who turns 20 on November 20, became the third teenager to start a game for the Raptors. Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh were the others.

Toronto led 8-2 early but the Bucks replied with a 17-0 run and never trailed again. Milwaukee led 36-21 after one quarter and 70-47 at the half.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee visits the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in an In-Season Tournament game.

Raptors: Toronto begins tournament play by hosting the Boston Celtics on Friday.