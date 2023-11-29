Life Lately: Bucks star Damian Lillard drops new music covering his trade to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard released new music last week.
Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped new songs on Thursday.
The star guard has a separate career in hip-hop.
According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Lillard partnered with a local music startup called Even to help release his music.
‘New Beginnings’ ft @FollowPrentice— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 27, 2023
💿 stream the #LifeLately edition of #DonDOLLA https://t.co/px6DdKn2PO pic.twitter.com/KsmNNxrwxx
The collection is called "Life Lately," and covers his trade to the Bucks, as well as his divorce.
It features artists such as Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign and Jordin Sparks.
You can listen to the music on your favorite streaming platform here.
