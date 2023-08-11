Watch Now
'I am extremely disappointed': Giannis announces he won't participate in World Cup

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Friday that he will not be taking part in the World Cup.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 11, 2023
Giannis was slated to play on his home country's team, Greece. However, after several meetings with his medical staff, Giannis said he is not ready to compete at that level.

"It is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup," Giannis wrote on Twitter.

The news comes after Giannis had surgery on his left knee earlier this year. He missed 19 games this past season, 11 of which were because of soreness in that knee.

The Bucks star said he is extremely disappointed and the decision was not a choice, but really the only option.

"This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career," Giannis' tweet said.

While Giannis is disappointed, he said his ultimate goal and the team's is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic games.

"I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year."

