How Bucks' general manager Jon Horst's Christian faith guides him

MILWAUKEE — He is in charge of a lot of big Milwaukee Bucks decisions, but we don't know a lot about Jon Horst. The general manager shared how his Christian faith guides him.

"For me, it's all about the people and the words and the people that have invested in my life," Horst says.

Speaking to a crowd is not Horst's thing.

"I don't know if I like it or not," Horst says. "But I'm thankful for the opportunity. For people to understand that I have a faith. And that my family and I are Christians and that it's a big part of our life."

The Bucks' general manager recently shared his Christian faith journey.

"Whether it's prayer huddles with players after games, being part of our organization and being really encouraging each other and sharing scripture," Horst says. "And just being in the NBA is full of really good people."

He's at the Ridge Community Church in Greenfield.

"The Ridge for me is a foundation, a family, an environment that my wife is comfortable in. My kids are comfortable in. They love going to church. They serve at our church," Horst says.

Horst says his beliefs keep him humble, like winning a title two years ago.

"Faith is awesome in that it can humble you when you need to be humbled," Horst says. "It can energize you and motivate you when you need to be motivated. And it's that ultimate trust and belief that it's not really, you know, up to you."

And in the low spots, like falling short of expectations, this season.

"For me, it gives me a foundation," Horst says. "There's a ton of wisdom in scripture. There's a ton of encouragement. There's a ton of support, in the community."

Entrusted with many difficult decisions? Horst relies on his faith.

"Man, that's a personal question. It's a great question though," Horst says. "Absolutely yeah, at work and life. Yeah, I pray a lot."

But he doesn't ask God for specific outcomes, just guidance.

"It's sports," Horst says. "There's so (many) uncontrollable outcomes, random outcomes. Things that you just can't do in sports. So you do the best that you can."

The head coaching switch is the first of several big offseason decisions that Horst will be in prayer about until next season tips off.