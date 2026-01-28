Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Giannis 'ready for new home' ahead of trade deadline, ESPN report says

David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, as several rival teams have made “aggressive offers” to the Bucks, who are starting to listen, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, league sources say multiple teams have received a sense that the Bucks are more open than ever to Antetokounmpo offers between now and the deadline.

However, according to ESPN, sources said Milwaukee has indicated to interested teams that the organization is not in a hurry to complete a move and that it is willing to navigate Antetokounmpo’s future in the offseason.

By waiting until the summer, the Bucks could also see which teams are able to offer more appealing draft picks in June.

ESPN’s report also states that the Bucks star has informed the team for months that he believes the moment has come to part ways after more than 12 years together.

