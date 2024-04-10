Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury a 'high' level of concern, left game early against Boston Celtics

MILWAUKEE — For a team that lost four straight heading into Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t have looked more like a different team dropping the Eastern Conference leaders by 13-points, 104-91.

While the team was visibly playing with more joy and passion, which were two things Giannis Antetokounmpo said he needed to see more of after the Bucks lost to the New York Knicks 122-109 on Sunday, that joy was quickly sucked out of Fiserv Forum Tuesday night.

Giannis left the Bucks game after an apparent leg injury in the 3Q pic.twitter.com/3RFrSMy9uv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2024

Late in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo began heading up court after inbounding the ball after a 3-point basket from Boston's Derrick White. Despite no contact, he quickly fell to the floor near the Celtics' free-throw line and grabbed his left calf.

As of Wednesday morning, sources say Antetokounmpo's left Achilles is fully intact, but how quickly he returns to the court will depend on how quickly his calf strain heals.

After an MRI, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left Achilles tendon is fully intact and his return to play will come with how quickly his left calf strain heals, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

Antetokounmpo was helped off the court Tuesday night. However, television cameras showed him walking to the locker room on his own.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a left soleus strain and will not return to tonight’s game, per #Bucks PR. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 10, 2024

The Bucks diagnosed Antetokounmpo with a left soleus strain and will undergo MRI testing Tuesday night, according to Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

"They're testing him for the calf, which is obviously an MRI," Rivers said post-game when asked if Antetokounmpo received an Achilles tendon test. "They'll check them both."

Just watched Giannis Antetokounmpo walk through hallways of Fiserv on his way out the arena with a notable limp. However, he appeared to be in good spirits smiling with his kids.



We’ll hear more from Doc Rivers coming up in a few with full coverage coming at 10 on @tmj4. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/HaRABWm3M4 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 10, 2024

Antetokounmpo missed four games in March, including one for left Achilles Tendinites. He missed three in mid-March due to tendinopathy in his left hamstring.

"He's Giannis," Rivers said post-game. "I think everyone probably feels the same way I do right now, so we're just going to hope for the best."

Tuesday night's game against the Celtics was just the fifth time in the last 30 games that the Bucks had Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all available.

The Bucks only have three games left in the regular season, two of which are against the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee hosts the Magic Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Tip is set for 7 p.m.