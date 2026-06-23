Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to the Miami Heat, ESPN reports

MILWAUKEE — ESPN is reporting that Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, has been traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal that brings an end to an unforgettable era in Milwaukee.

According to ESPN, the trade also included Bobby Portis with the Bucks picking up Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The Bucks drafted Giannis in 2013 with the 15th overall selection. At the time, Giannis didn't look the part, at just 18 years old and 200 pounds. But he was eager for an opportunity to live out a lifelong dream.

"I still don’t believe this happened. I can’t describe how excited I feel to get drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. It's a dream come true," Antetokounmpo said on draft night.

The Milwaukee media was all scrambling to get the pronunciation of his name correct, but it wouldn't take long for Giannis Antetokounmpo or "The Greek Freak" to become a household name.

On Feb 22, 2016, Giannis recorded his first NBA triple-double in a win over the Lakers. Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It also happened to be Kobe Bryant's final game in Milwaukee. Bryant visited the Bucks' rising star in the locker room after the game.

The Greek Freak's breakout season would come in 2017, when he earned his first All-Star selection. At 22 years old, he was the youngest player in franchise history to earn this honor.

In June of that year, Antetokounmpo became the first player in Bucks history to be named Most Improved Player, establishing himself as a future star.

"Every day I am going to keep getting better and hopefully in the future, I can help my team do great things, big things on the court, and bring a title to Milwaukee," Antetokounmpo said in a message to fans.

His rise turned into domination. In 2019, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the conference finals where they lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors. He would win his first MVP award that season, showing raw emotion in his speech.

"Every day that I step on the floor, I always think about my dad, and that motivates me and pushes me to play harder and move forward," Antetokounmpo said on stage.

"When you're a little kid, you don't see the future. If you have a good parent, your parent sees the future for you. ... You're my true hero."



Giannis' 2019 MVP speech was everything ♥️#TeamDay | @Bucks

pic.twitter.com/ZJV6U8fxvA — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 9, 2023

Antetokounmpo would win MVP again in 2020 along with NBA Defensive Player of the Year, joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to achieve that feat.

Christmas came early for Bucks' fans in December of 2020 when Antetokounmpo committed to the Bucks long-term, singing a five-year supermax contract extension that kept him in Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season.

"This is my home. This is my city."@Giannis_An34's message for Bucks fans: pic.twitter.com/ulXVtYS5X4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 15, 2020

One year later, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA Finals. He delivered signature moments, like the "Valley-Oop" in Game 5.

On the eve of @Bucks 💍 night, my view of the Valley Oop that made a Game 6 clincher possible.



You could hear a pin drop outside of the small group of Bucks fans behind the bench. pic.twitter.com/quUfrka2ZS — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) October 18, 2021

And his unforgettable 50-point performance in Game 6 helped the Bucks win it all, bringing a championship home to Milwaukee for the first time in 50 years. It was the culminating moment of Giannis' career.

BUCKS ARE NBA CUP CHAMPS.



GET THE BANNER READY MILWAUKEE.



pic.twitter.com/ikHtgCVQ6H — Overtime (@overtime) December 18, 2024

In the years that followed, Antetokounmpo battled season-ending injuries in the playoffs that limited the Bucks' chances at another championship.

The team did everything they could to keep him in Milwaukee, adding All-Stars around him - such as Damian Lillard in September of 2023. Giannis would sign a three-year extension in October of 2023, locking him in for two years after his current contract.

But the Bucks couldn't figure out a way to climb back up the mountain top, and Antetokounmpo's frustrations came to the forefront in the most recent season.

Speculation of the trade has been ramping up for weeks leading up to the deal. Antetokounmpo has been vocal about his teammates' selfishness on the court and his desire to win.

The rumors finally became a reality, and Antetokounmpo's memorable time in Milwaukee has come to an end.

Giannis will always be remembered for bringing the NBA Championship to Milwaukee in 2021. Now he gets a fresh new start in Miami.