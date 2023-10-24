Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Giannis Antetokounmpo proves doubters, haters wrong by committing to Milwaukee with massive contract extension

At every turn throughout his career, Giannis has proven his loyalty to Milwaukee and the Bucks. That notion was reinforced when the Greek Freak signed a three-year, $186 million extension on Monday.
At every turn throughout his career, Giannis has proven his loyalty to Milwaukee and the Bucks. That notion was reinforced when the Greek Freak signed a three-year, $186 million extension on Monday.
giannis
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 10:45:57-04

In Today's Talker - Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee, but it comes after many people speculated about his future with the Bucks.

In August, Giannis told the New York Times that he wouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks if they weren't on the same page about winning a title.

Then in September, the Greek Freak raised eyebrows with similar comments on the "48 Minutes" podcast.

Then later that month, the Bucks traded for superstar Damian Lillard, signaling to Giannis that they were committed to winning another championship.

And finally, on Monday, Giannis signed a three-year, $186 million extension that will keep him with the team for several more years.

That massive extension left a lot of prognosticators with a lot of egg on their face. We rounded up a sampling of just some of the doubters and haters that once again have been proven wrong by the one, the only Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Special thanks goes to @SnellSZN on X for keeping receipts.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller