Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week (again)

MILWAUKEE — This week's Eastern Conference Player of the Week is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo! This is the third time this season and the 19th time in his career that he has earned the honors.

The Bucks said Monday this is the second consecutive week the team has had the Player of the Week. Last week the NBA gave the honor to Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks to a perfect 4-0 record. The team says he averaged 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game last week while shooting 62.4% from the field and 46.7% from three. He scored 29 points in a road win over the Pistons last Monday and had a 33-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. He then scored over 40 points in consecutive games, putting up 41 points in a win at Indiana on Friday. The Bucks say he then had his second 50-point game of the season with 50 points on 20-for-26 shooting in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

"In his 10th season in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points (3rd in the NBA), 12.0 rebounds (2nd in NBA) and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 53.4% from the field," the Bucks said in a statement Monday. "This is the third time this season, and 19th time in his career, that Antetokounmpo has earned Player of the Week honors."