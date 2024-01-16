Watch Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo launching new entertainment business

Giannis announced the launch of 'Improbable Media' on his Instagram page. The production company is behind the upcoming 'Giannis' documentary.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 16, 2024
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expanding into the entertainment business.

On Monday, Giannis announced the launch of "Improbable Media" on his Instagram page. The production company is behind the upcoming "Giannis" documentary that airs Febuary 19th on Prime Video.

It's not the first project to cover the "Greek Freak." "Rise" on Disney+ tells his story alongside his brothers'.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Giannis says we will see him in everything that his new media company does. And according to the newly launched Improbable Media website, the company will tell stories that "champion the underdog."

