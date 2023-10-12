Giannis Antetokounmpo again tops ESPN's ranking of best NBA players

MILWAUKEE — ESPN agrees with what we here in Wisconsin already know: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA.

Each year the sports giant publishes an "NBArank" that lists the top 100 players in pro basketball from 100 to 1. And just like in 2022, the Greek Freak has claimed the top spot on the list.

"Even if Antetokounmpo's production is altered with [Damian] Lillard carrying more of the offense, he should still remain as one of the league's most dominant forces," Jamal Collier wrote for ESPN.

Lillard's name came up quite a bit in ESPN's write-up about Giannis - and fans should take particular notice of one eye-catching comparison to one of the association's all-time greatest tandems:

"Lillard could open up easier opportunities for Antetokounmpo, creating a duo so dangerous it could rival the Lakers' legendary one-two punch of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal," Collier said.

Bryant and O'Neal, notably, won three straight championships with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2002. If the Bucks could duplicate even a fraction of that success, the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to Boston would no doubt be worth it to Milwaukee's front office.

Giannis, Dame, and the Bucks kick off their regular season campaign on Thursday, October 26th against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday, Coach Adrian Griffin said that Giannis and Lillard would make their preseason debut together on Sunday, October 15th against the Los Angeles Lakers.