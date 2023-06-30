Watch Now
Former first-round draft pick Jabari Parker reunites with Milwaukee Bucks on Summer League roster

Vin Baker Jr., Tacko Fall, and Drew Timme are among other notable names on the roster.
Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker (20) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks won 117-113. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)
MILWAUKEE — Former first-round draft pick Jabari Parker will reunite with the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the team's Summer League roster, the Bucks announced Friday.

Parker, who was selected 2nd overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Bucks, is just one of several interesting names on the full roster for the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023.

Vin Baker Jr., the son of the Bucks legend, Tacko Fall, a 7' 6" Senegalese player who has split time between the NBA and China, and Drew Timme, a standout NCAA player for Gonzaga, also are joining the squad.

Joining them will be MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green, and Lindell Wigginton, who all played for the Bucks last season.

Parker was expected to be a future MVP for the Bucks, but his career in Milwaukee was cut short by multiple season-ending injuries. He most recently played for the Boston Celtics.

Here is the Summer League schedule for 2023, as shared by the Bucks:

BUCKS NBA 2K24 SUMMER LEAGUE 2023 SCHEDULE

 
Date
Opponent
Tipoff (CT)
TV
Arena
Friday, July 7
vs. Denver
4 p.m.
ESPNU
Thomas & Mack Center
Saturday, July 8
at Phoenix
8 p.m.
NBA TV
Cox Pavilion
Tuesday, July 11
vs. Brooklyn
5 p.m.
ESPNU
Cox Pavilion
Thursday, July 13
vs. Miami
4:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Cox Pavilion
July 15 or July 16
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
