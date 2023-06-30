Former first-round draft pick Jabari Parker reunites with Milwaukee Bucks on Summer League roster

MILWAUKEE — Former first-round draft pick Jabari Parker will reunite with the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the team's Summer League roster, the Bucks announced Friday.

Parker, who was selected 2nd overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Bucks, is just one of several interesting names on the full roster for the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023.

Vin Baker Jr., the son of the Bucks legend, Tacko Fall, a 7' 6" Senegalese player who has split time between the NBA and China, and Drew Timme, a standout NCAA player for Gonzaga, also are joining the squad.

Joining them will be MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green, and Lindell Wigginton, who all played for the Bucks last season.

Parker was expected to be a future MVP for the Bucks, but his career in Milwaukee was cut short by multiple season-ending injuries. He most recently played for the Boston Celtics.

Here is the Summer League schedule for 2023, as shared by the Bucks:

BUCKS NBA 2K24 SUMMER LEAGUE 2023 SCHEDULE