Fans excited for next chapter in Bucks season with Rivers expected to be named coach

MILWAUKEE — Fans inside Fiserv Forum were ready for change Wednesday night, even if the team is keeping it on the down low.

"We’re not going to talk about Doc tonight," Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. "That's not part of this."

Clearly the Bucks are in need of some TLC and fans are hoping they don't go chasing their shortfalls and stick to the Rivers they're used to. Doc Rivers played for Marquette from 1980 to 1983. Being back in Cream City as head coach of the Bucks is something fans are excited about.

"I'm really excited about Doc Rivers," Nate Lendvay said. "I've only heard good about him."

"I was surprised but also very happy," Juan Moreno said. "I was like let's go!"

It was a defense under Adrian Griffin that felt unpretty. A move to Doc Rivers could have the Bucks' defense creeping back up the rankings.

But there's one goal in mind and these fans ain't too proud to beg for it.

"Our goal is to win an NBA championship this year," Josh Harrell said. "Not just to get to the playoffs and get out of the playoffs. I think Doc Rivers brings that kind of veteran experience we need on the sideline right now."

"Is he the guy?" Luca Coviello said. "I hope so. Because our guys are the guys. We need a guy, the guy to lead us to that."

It's a team with no scrubs and with Giannis and Dame at the helm, it's on like that with less than 40 games to go until the playoffs start.

"I think I'm more confident now than I have ever been in the season," Tanner Vandera said. "So, we'll see."

"I am very confident now," Harrell said. "I've known Doc Rivers as a coach for a long time and I think it's something special for him to come back home where he went to college here."

"I feel very confident in the Bucks this season," Moreno said. "Very high hopes."