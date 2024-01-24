Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Doc Rivers to be named new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports

Doc Rivers will be the new head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, per sources. NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning.
AP source: 76ers set to hire Rivers as new coach
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:09:14-05

Doc Rivers will be the new head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, per sources.

NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the hiring process. This story will be updated.

On Tuesday, the Bucks announced that they had fired Head Coach Adrian Griffin, just 43 games into his first season with the team.

"This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “We thank Coach Griffin for his hardvwork and contributions to the team.”

Griffin has more than 15 seasons of coaching experience in the NBA, and was the 17th head coach in franchise history.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!