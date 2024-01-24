Doc Rivers to be named new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports

Doc Rivers will be the new head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, per sources.

NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning.

Doc Rivers has agreed on a deal to become the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/44lMPIozoA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 24, 2024

On Tuesday, the Bucks announced that they had fired Head Coach Adrian Griffin, just 43 games into his first season with the team.

"This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “We thank Coach Griffin for his hardvwork and contributions to the team.”

Griffin has more than 15 seasons of coaching experience in the NBA, and was the 17th head coach in franchise history.

