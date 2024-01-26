Dave Joerger, Rex Kalamian to join Doc Rivers on Bucks' coaching staff, reports say

The Milwaukee Bucks still have not made an official announcement about who will be taking over as head coach, but all signs point to Doc Rivers.

New reports indicate Rivers is already working on selecting the rest of his coaching staff.

NBA Reporter Chams Charania with The Athletic and Stadium reports that Dave Joerger is finalizing a deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks as a coach.

Former Grizzlies and Kings head coach Dave Joerger is finalizing a deal to join Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Hb8d5kN4tu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2024

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Rivers plans to hire longtime NBA assistant Rex Kalamian. This season, Kalamian ahs been working as a scout with the nets.