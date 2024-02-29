Damian Lillard says he's lonely since moving to Milwaukee

Damian Lillard says he's lonely in Milwaukee.

The new Bucks guard admitted in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he doesn't have much of a life since moving from Portland, Oregon to Milwaukee, and that being away from his wife and family has been hard.

Lillard told the interviewer that he goes straight home after practice, watches some boxing videos on YouTube and plays some video games.

The basketball star said he'd had his whole life set up in Portland, with his mom, brother and sister all down the street.

