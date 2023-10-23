Check out the new foods and drinks for sale at Fiserv Forum during 2023-24 Bucks season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum showed off new food and beverage items for sale during the 2023-24 season on Monday.

Items visible during a press briefing included Johnsonville hot dogs and brats, lobster corn dog, baked brie, teppanki noodle salad, tomahawk chef-carved steak, pan-seared shrimp and an upgraded dessert cart, according to a statement from the Bucks.

View photos and read more details about the offerings below:

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

Read the full announcement below: