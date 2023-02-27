Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to appear on The Daily Show

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will make an appearance on The Daily Show Monday night.

Antetokounmpo will join guest host Hasan Minhaj for an in-depth interview. Minhaj is just one of the many guest hosts taking over The Daily Show after former host Trevor Noah stepped down. Other guest hosts included Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman.

Antetokounmpo didn't appear in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to a bruised right quadriceps. The Bucks defeated the team 104-101, marking their 14th consecutive victory.

The MVP started Friday's game after suffering a sprained right wrist on Feb. 16. He only played 20 seconds in the All-Star Game and then traveled to New York to have his wrist examined. He was able to recover and play Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The Daily Show will begin at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.