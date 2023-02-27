Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to appear on The Daily Show

Giannis Antetokounmpo will join guest host Hasan Minhaj for an in-depth interview.
giannis
Luca Bruno/AP
Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during the Eurobasket group C basketball match between Croatia and Greece at the Assago Forum, near Milan, Italy, Friday Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
giannis
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:07:21-05

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will make an appearance on The Daily Show Monday night.

Antetokounmpo will join guest host Hasan Minhaj for an in-depth interview. Minhaj is just one of the many guest hosts taking over The Daily Show after former host Trevor Noah stepped down. Other guest hosts included Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman.

Antetokounmpo didn't appear in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to a bruised right quadriceps. The Bucks defeated the team 104-101, marking their 14th consecutive victory.

The MVP started Friday's game after suffering a sprained right wrist on Feb. 16. He only played 20 seconds in the All-Star Game and then traveled to New York to have his wrist examined. He was able to recover and play Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The Daily Show will begin at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!