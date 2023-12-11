Watch Now
SportsNBAMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo named to the first-ever All-Tournament team

Pacers Bucks Basketball
Ian Maule/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound next to Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of a semifinal in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Pacers Bucks Basketball
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 17:54:40-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the first-ever all-tournament team for the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament.

Giannis averaged 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He helped lead the Bucks to the semi-finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

This was the first time the NBA ever held the In-Season tournament. The goal was to increase interest in NBA games during a time of year often dominated by the NFL and college football. It emulates a popular format seen in European soccer leagues.

Other players named to the all-tournament team were Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Haliburton, and LeBron James.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller