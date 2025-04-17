Bucks star Damian Lillard cleared to return from his blood clot, team says

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared to return from a blood clot in his right calf, less than a month after he was officially diagnosed with the condition.

The team made the announcement Thursday, saying Lillard is cleared for "full basketball activility" and is no longer on blood-thinning medication.

“We’re thrilled for Dame,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “Our priority has always been Dame’s health. We’re grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renown hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame’s recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame’s safe and healthy return to play.”

The Bucks say Lillard will continue to ramp up his on-court basketball activity to prepare for his return to play. They did not specifically say when he will return to the floor.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

"Doctors have told Bucks officials this recovery has never been seen before — but occurred due to early treatment, detection, and specialists working on Lillard even before formal diagnosis," Charania reported.

Charania reports Lillard is out for Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Lillard, 34, was officially diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis on March 25. DVT usually takes several months to recover. Lillard last played on March 18 against the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the Bucks have a 10-4 record, including an eight-game winning streak.

The 9x All-Star averaged 24.9 points per game during the 2024-25 season. Lillard played in 58 games before being sidelined with a blood clot.

Milwaukee is taking on Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers in the first round for the second straight year. Tip-off for Game 1 is Saturday, April 19, at noon CT on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network. Game 2 is on Tuesday, April 22. Indiana has home-court advantage for the series.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in the first round in six games last year. Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series because of a calf injury.