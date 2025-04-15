Bucks star Damian Lillard progressing, but report says he'll miss start of playoffs

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is expected to miss the start of the NBA playoffs because of a blood clot in his right calf, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania posted Tuesday on X that doctors are continuing to monitor his progress for clearance to play.

Charania added there remains optimism Lillard will be cleared to play at some point during the playoffs.

Shortly after Charania's post, the Bucks announced Lillard "has made significant improvement" and "will continue to increase his on-court basketball activity."

“Damian’s most recent weekly scan shows that his injury has significantly improved which will enable him to move ahead safely with increased basketball activity,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “Damian’s health remains our No. 1 priority. We have followed strict protocols and will continue to do so. We are pleased with the positive news about Damian’s progress.”

Lillard last played March 18 against the Golden State Warriors. Since, the Bucks have a 10-4 record, including an eight-game winning streak.

Milwaukee is taking on Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the first round for the second-straight year. Tip-off for Game 1 is Saturday, April 19 at noon CT on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network. Indiana has home-court advantage for the series.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in the first round in six games last year. Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series because of a calf injury.