Bucks point guard Jevon Carter declines player option: report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks Point Guard Jevon Carter has declined his player option, becoming a free agent, according to a report from NBA insider Michael Scotto.

The news comes just one week after forward Khris Middleton declined his $40 million option.

Carter turning down his $2.24 million player option means he can now accept offers from other teams, or negotiate a new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Details on if the Bucks want to retain Carter have not been released.

During his season with Milwaukee, Carter played in 81 games with an average of eight points per game and had a free-throw percentage of 81%.

Middleton and Carter were the only two players with player options this season. Several players, however, are free agents as of this season.



Brook Lopez

Wesley Matthews

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Joe Ingles

Jae Crowder

Meyers Leonard

Goran Dragic

AJ Green

Lindell Wigginton

Giannis is sticking around for a while. His contract runs through the 2025-26 season, but he has a player option that season. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen will be with the Bucks at least through next season.

Bobby Portis is currently in a four-year contract, with a player option for the 2025-26 season. Similar to Portis, Pat Connaughton is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he too has a player option.