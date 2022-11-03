Bucks head coach Budenholzer's car stolen in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Mike Budenholzer, the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, had his car stolen Tuesday night in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Budenholzer talked about the incident during a press conference on Wednesday before the Bucks took on the Detroit Pistons.

Budenholzer said he reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department.

"They did some great, quick work," Budenholzer said. "It was found and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that."

Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News the car theft happened near 2nd and Florida around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle was last seen around 7:10 p.m. It was then recovered near 21st and Highland on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

Milwaukee police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

The city has experienced over 7,000 car thefts so far this year, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. In 2021, over 10,400 car thefts occurred in Milwaukee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.