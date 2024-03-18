Bucks fans can attend live recording of Thanasis Antetokounmpo podcast, 'Thanalysis Live'

On Friday, Bucks fans will have the chance to attend a live recording of Thanasis Antetokounmp's podcast, "Thanalysis Live."

He'll have a special guest — his brother Giannis. This is also the first time the podcast has ever been hosted live.

The pair are expected to have a "candid and unscripted conversation," with topics ranging from basketball to family life. Plus, there may be a few additional special guests!

Thanasis has had Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley on the podcast before. The podcast has picked up a lot followers since Thanasis launched last season.

Thanasis says the show is a great chance for him to practice his English, which is his second language.

"I was definitely nervous in the beginning," Thanasis says. "There is a language barrier as well. English is not my first language, and that was the one part of it. I wanted to learn, and that's why I started the podcast."

After the show, fans will have a chance to shop the Antetokounbros pop-up shop, which features exlusive Antetokounmpo merchandise.

"I think it's my first live podcast," Thanasis beams. "So it's only fitting to have Giannis on it and create an atmosphere for the people. I really wanted this for Milwaukee; I really wanted to create this."

Thanasis is expecting a big crowd on Friday.

"The number one thing, it's a big thank you," Thanasis explains. "We wanted to do it in Milwaukee because we can give back to the fans. They get to come out and see us apart from the game in a more relaxed environment."

