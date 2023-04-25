Blackout restrictions during Bucks playoffs? Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks v. Miami Heat is being carried by NBA TV - meaning blackout restrictions may apply for viewers in Wisconsin.

Here’s the good news first: You can watch the Bucks Game 5 playoff series against the Heat Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. from the comfort of your own home if you have these providers: Spectrum, Direct TV (through Bally Sports Wisconsin) and streaming service FUBOTV has NBA TV already included.

The bad news: You will need to pay extra if you subscribe to Sling TV or DISH Network because NBA TV is considered a “premium channel.”

If you watch through free television, Hulu, Paramount+ or Youtube TV like Bucks fan Suzanne Tich, you’re out of luck altogether.

“I wasn’t able to watch one of the games last week because of that. So yeah, just kept checking my phone,” Tich said.

Fans we spoke like Rasheed Duncan do not think that is right, especially when your local team is in the playoffs, “That kinda sucks especially when the Packers never get blacked out ever.”

Bucks fan George Nash said, “Now they got all these contracts and stuff and now they make you wanna pay and I don’t think that's fair!”

So you live in the Milwaukee area and want to watch the Bucks game, but don't pay for the cable packages? You'll probably have to head out to a bar, restaurant, or other business with cable packages airing on their TVs - or make a friend who has cable.

“I say go out to the bars for sure,” said Duncan.

Not everyone can do that on a Wednesday night, “Some people got kids, and going to the bar costs a lot of money.”

Tech said, “Its just disappointment I guess I thought it would be a lot easier to turn on the game and have the kids watch it.”

The Karrasquillo-Jimenez family is overriding any streaming issues. They plan to go to the game in person, “This is going to be the first time we see a Bucks game!”

If you do not have a ticket, you can watch it on the big screen for free in the Deer District at the Beer Garden. To watch the Bucks' big comeback, you can also subscribe to NBA TV which starts at $14.99, or go to a friend’s house to watch the game for free!

Sounds like a rip-off, so why can't we watch the game for free?

Blackout restrictions happen when local or national broadcasters hold exclusive rights to the telecast. The blackout is used to protect the holder of those exclusive rights (and get people to buy the expensive cable packages).

A few other things of note: black-out games can be available for viewing after the game is finished (in the NBA League Pass Archives). Blackouts are also specific to your location, so if you look up a game online, a search engine will use your IP address to find out what restrictions apply to that location.

Game 5 against the Heat is a big one: if the Bucks lose on Wednesday their season is over. If they win, they get two more additional games to win (best of 7) in order to advance in the playoffs.

Read the NBA's explanation of blackouts below:

Every NBA game is available with NBA League Pass in every country except the US and Canada. Blackout restrictions exist because local and national content providers have certain exclusive rights to televise live games and content. The audio of games that are blacked out will be available to listen live.



What games are blacked out in the US and Canada?



Blackout restrictions include your local NBA team(s) and all nationally televised games. Blacked-out games will be available for viewing after the game has concluded.



Blackouts are specific to your current location, so if your location changes, your blackout restrictions for live, locally televised games will also change. Your location is determined by the IP address or location services (if turned on). Within the US and Canada, a zip code is used to determine what teams are covered by your local broadcaster.



Where to view Blacked out games?



You should be able to view games that are blacked out on NBA League Pass on a regional sports network in your area or a national TV network such as NBA TV, TNT, ESPN, ABC, Sportsnet or TSN.



Blacked out games are available for viewing on-demand as soon as they are moved to the NBA League Pass Archives. Nationally broadcast games available to view in archives three hours after they have aired. In the US, locally telecast games are archived three days after they have aired.



US: For blackouts in your area, search your Zip Code under "What can I watch?" on the packages page



Canada: For blackouts in your area, see Canadian blackouts



In addition to local and national broadcast blackouts, Canadian and US fans cannot access All-Star Weekend or the Playoffs, as these events will be shown on TV in local markets.





