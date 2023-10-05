Watch Now
Antetokounmpo brothers to launch flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend

Posted at 9:14 AM, Oct 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Antetokounmpo brothers will be opening a flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend.

The Milwaukee store, called "AntetokounBros," will be located at 434 W. Juneau Ave. The launch will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

All four of the Antetokounmpo brothers will be there and will sign autographs at 6 p.m. There will also be a Zoom Freak 5 giveaway.

