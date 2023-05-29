Adrian Griffin to be new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, report

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Griffin will be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bucks had previously narrowed its list of head coach contenders down to three: Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, and Griffin.

The news comes after the Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons with the team. It also comes after the Bucks, the East's top-seed, suffered a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks were the sixth 1-seed in NBA history to lose to an 8-seed.

Griffin was the assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors. He played for Seton Hall University. He was hired in 2018 under first-year Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse - the same one identified earlier in this article.

The terms of Griffin's agreement with the Bucks are reportedly "progressing."

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach. Sides are progressing on terms of an agreement. pic.twitter.com/Kz1iydRKsF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2023

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will update this article as we learn more.

Milwaukee Bucks dismiss coach Mike Budenholzer after 5 seasons and a Championship win

By: Madison Goldbeck

The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, the team confirmed Thursday.

The news comes after the Bucks, the East's top-seed, suffered a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks were the sixth 1-seed in NBA history to lose to an 8-seed.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a statement Thursday. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer spent five seasons as Milwaukee's coach and helped the team win a championship in the 2021 NBA Finals. It was the Bucks' first championship in 50 years.

Under Budenholzer, the team won 58 games during the 2022-23 season before losing to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. ESPN reports that in Game 5, Budenholzer decided not to use his final timeouts during game-winning scenarios.

A letter from Bucks General Manager Jon Horst and Team President Peter Feigin reads:

Last week, news broke that Budenholzer's brother died in a car accident just before Game 4 of the Bucks' series against the Heat. Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children.

According to ESPN, the Bucks, Lakers, and Raptors have all parted ways with championship-winning coaches.

