We're getting our first glimpse at a new documentary about a familiar NBA superstar.

Take a look at the trailer for "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey."

The documentary takes us into the life of Milwaukee Bucks mega-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, from his childhood in Greece to NBA MVP and champion.

"Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" starts streaming on Amazon Prime Monday.

