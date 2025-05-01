Haliburton's dad will not attend games for the 'foreseeable future,' per ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC 26) — Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, will not attend any of the Pacers games for the "foreseeable future," following his postgame scuffle with Bucks star Giannis Atentokounmpo Tuesday night.

That's according to ESPN.

After conversations with Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers front office, John Haliburton will not attend the team’s home and road games for the foreseeable future, a Pacers spokesperson told ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2025

That decision was made by the Pacers front office, and ESPN reports Haliburton was "understanding" and "accepted the choice."

Haliburton, who is from Oshkosh, apologized for the incident and social media. He later told Scripps News the interaction was taken out of context.

The Pacers' second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled to begin Sunday.