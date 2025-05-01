Watch Now
Haliburton's dad will not attend games for the 'foreseeable future,' per ESPN

Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) hugs his father John Haliburton following Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
INDIANAPOLIS (NBC 26) — Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, will not attend any of the Pacers games for the "foreseeable future," following his postgame scuffle with Bucks star Giannis Atentokounmpo Tuesday night.

That's according to ESPN.

That decision was made by the Pacers front office, and ESPN reports Haliburton was "understanding" and "accepted the choice."

Haliburton, who is from Oshkosh, apologized for the incident and social media. He later told Scripps News the interaction was taken out of context.

The Pacers' second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled to begin Sunday.

