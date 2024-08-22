National Women's Soccer League reaches new deal that eliminates draft, adds more money for players

The National Women's Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a broad new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the annual college draft, guarantees all contracts and raises minimum salaries.

The decision to do away with the draft and the expansion draft will allow young players greater flexibility in where they play. The move makes the NWSL the first major professional sports league in the United States to eliminate the draft.

"The draft is an antiquated model that empowers teams to decide for players instead of players deciding for themselves," NWSLPA President Tori Huster said in a statement. "Now, players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities. Teams will need to step up to create environments that appeal to players."

The agreement extends the current contract with the NWSLPA to 2030. The minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030, the last year of the new CBA. There is no maximum limit.

The contract includes a base salary cap, which rises from $3.3 million in 2025 to $5.1 million in 2030, and a supplement based on the prior year's media and sponsorship revenue. The NWSLPA will have audit rights to ensure the revenue-sharing provision.

The deal also allows unrestricted free agency — previously attained only after five years in the league — and guarantees all contracts.

The long-term labor deal comes as the NWSL is experiencing dramatic growth. A new media rights deal with Scripps Sports, CBS Sports, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video put the league in front of more viewers this season.

As part of the deal with Scripps Sports, ION will carry 50 matches as part of 25 Saturday doubleheaders. Ion will also air a 30-minute studio show before each doubleheader. The E.W. Scripps Company is the parent company of both ION and Scripps News.

A new standard for team valuations was set this summer when controlling interest in Los Angeles-based Angel City was sold for $250 million to Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and USC journalism and communication school dean Willow Bay.

The new CBA also requires player consent for all trades, both within the NWSL and to other teams and leagues, something that gives players greater control over where they play. That brings the NWSL in line with FIFA transfer rules.

Mental health services and mental health leave policies, already in place, will be broadened. The new deal also puts emphasis on workload management, setting minimum standards for charter flights, mandating a midseason break and ensuring an offseason of at least 28 days.

Team medical and training staffing will also increase.

"The NWSL prioritized terms to ensure that the league can attract, develop and retain the most talented players in the world," Chief Sporting Director Tatjana Haenni said. "Soccer is a uniquely global game with roots in every country, and the new CBA allows us to offer the world's most elite training and playing environment, giving players the ability to succeed at the top national and international competitions."

The league said nearly all end-of-season competition bonuses — such as those awarded for the NWSL Shield and Championship and the Golden Boot — will double beginning in 2027. The bonus for the NWSL's Most Valuable Player award will quadruple.

The current CBA, negotiated in 2022, was set to expire after the 2026 season. The new agreement was approved by players on July 30.

"Given our vision to be the best league in the world, we determined that this was the right time to align with global standards and achieve long term labor peace," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. "Our new agreement revolutionizes the game, raises standards, and innovates the business."