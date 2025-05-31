MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest kick off at Road America

PLYMOUTH — The MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest at Road America has officially kicked off in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

While Friday may be just practice and qualifying rounds, some of the top competitive motorcycle riders from around North America will be flying around the Road America track at speeds of 190 mph this weekend.

Some of the local racers from northeast Wisconsin are Ray Hofman (Waupun), Eddie Kaye (North Fond du Lac) and Zachary Schumacher (Kaukauna).

Schumacher has been competing at Road America for more than a decade, and it’s his favorite event of the year.

“It’s the home track. A lot of friends and family come out,” said Schumacher, who competes in the Stock 1000 event. “It’s a good track; they repaved it. The facilities are so nice, and it’s just an enjoyable place to be.”

Kaukauna's Zachary Schumacher talks about his excitement for this weekend’s event:

There will be six tiers of racing this weekend, including Superbike, Motovation Supersport, Mission King of the Baggers, Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul, Stock 1000, and Royal Enfield Build.