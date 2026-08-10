KEWAUNEE — The Kewaunee High School football team aims to win back-to-back Packerland Conference championships in 2026.

The Storm lost some key seniors to graduation, but one player, junior Dane Harrell, is setting the tone for the team on and off the field.

WATCH HARRELL'S STORY HERE!

More than football: Kewaunee’s Dane Harrell makes impact on and off the field

“He wants to get after it and he definitely sets high standards for himself,” said head coach Randy Charles.

Starting since he was a freshman, junior Dane Harrell shines for the Storm as a tight end for the offense. As a sophomore he had 433 receiving yards and three touchdowns for a team that is predominantly run-heavy.

“(He’s got a) good set of hands, you know, big strong kid that's going to be able to make some plays in multiple facets of the offense,”

But also dominates as a linebacker who sets the tone for the defense.

“I love the aggression. I mean, I like hitting people,” Harrell said.

He had 64 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss. Both were second on the team.

“It's mean,” starting quarterback junior Diesel Bosdeck said Harrell’s demeanor on defense. That's one way I would say it. He's gonna get the tackle no matter what, no matter where it is.”

Harrell has drawn some NCAA Division I interest for his play, and this year he’s stepping up as a leader for the defending Packerland Conference champs.

“Leading by example – it'll get you far, and I think some kids are starting to get in the weight room more, put in more work. It's awesome to see,” said Harrell, who has put on about 30 pounds of mostly muscle this offseason.

Harrell's leadership extends far beyond the gridiron. For the past few years, he's been volunteering with the Miracle League of the Lakeshore.

“Giving back to the community is just a great feeling. It's just awesome,” he said.

“He's caring,” said Bosdeck, who is also his best friend. “He helps all the younger kids out and does whatever he can to help out around the community.”

While Harrell teaches the kids of the Miracle league about baseball, the experience has taught him a few things.

“Everyone's special, they taught me that and patience. It's really helped me in that too.

Head coach Randy Charles says Harrell is showing his teammates that there's more to life than football.

“It goes to show that, you know, football can be that, that platform that you can use to, you know, make a bigger impact in the community and I think that what he's able to do with that it definitely demonstrates that,” said Charles.

For Harrell, he's just trying to help Kewaunee help his team get to where they want to go...

“I'm just trying to win as many games as possible with the team. That's my focus right now,” he said.

